Dembélé, in the center of the image, together with Piqué and Mingueza, in Barcelona training. Andreu Dalmau (EFE)

Xavi Hernández does not understand the Dembélé case. The coach assured that the Frenchman told him “that he wants to continue at Barça”. However, after more than five months of negotiations, the winger’s renewal is up in the air (the contract ends in June 2022). His representative, Moussa Sissoko, blames the executives of the Barça club: “If Barcelona had wanted to negotiate, they could have tried to sit down with us to discuss.”

Barça’s version is different. “We have already made him the offer, he has to accept it or he has to reject it,” they say from the club’s sports area. And, in the middle of the dispute is Xavi: “I also wonder why he tells me he wants to renew and he doesn’t.” In any case, the technician has already made a decision. “I don’t want to disrespect anyone. Either he renews or we look for a way out”. This Thursday he will decide whether or not Dembélé travels to Bilbao for the Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Athletic.

Xavi does not want to lose Dembélé. He made it public when he took the reins of Barça. “Ousmane can be the best in the world in his position,” he stressed, at the time. This Wednesday he recalled the support he has given the Frenchman since he returned to the Camp Nou. “He knows what the project is, more confidence cannot be given him. He has the upper hand,” he said. Dembélé has been present in 10 of the 12 games with Xavi on the bench. “I have been very honest with him, it is not an easy situation. We feel bad, but what prevails are the interests of the club. This case is very complex and we have reached a point where we must decide. The player should think about the club a bit”, said Xavi. And he clarified: “I have not been disappointed.”

While waiting for the final decision on Dembélé, Xavi also does not know if he will be able to count on Memphis Depay. The Dutchman did not work together with the rest of his teammates in training this Wednesday morning at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper. “Memphis has a little discomfort, it has suffered a bit, tomorrow we will decide. But they can play Ansu, Jutglà, Ferran Torres…”, pointed out the Barça coach. The former Manchester City player, after 88 days in the infirmary due to a fracture in his right foot and after overcoming Covid, took the field in the first half against Madrid in the Super Cup. “Perhaps he lacked competition rhythm. This week has been very positive, he is 100% recovered from his injury and tomorrow will be important”.

The Barcelona coach analyzed the duel against Athletic: “They are a very intense rival, with a coach who works very well, he is one of the best in Spanish football. He’s going to demand a lot from us when the ball comes out, they go against me a lot with Iñaki, Sancet, Raúl García… Perhaps they have one of the best generations of players in recent years. The Cup is very attractive, but the draw has not favored us”.

