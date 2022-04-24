A night to forget at the Camp Nou in what was one of the worst games of the entire season, if not the worst.
Xavi’s Barça arrived with the need to win to try to secure that second place that has cost so much to achieve. After seven minutes of the match, Rayo Vallecano had already taken the lead with a great goal by Álvaro García because of the passivity when it came to following Sergiño Dest’s mark.
The first part of Frenkie de Jong is worth studying. He did not contribute anything at all and even so he left angry when Xavi decided to replace him. Ferran Torres completed his worst game with the Barça shirt. He didn’t make any mistakes but was unable to make a pass that wasn’t backwards. Xavi had to change Dest at the break due to the inability of the American player to contribute absolutely nothing with or without the ball.
It must be recognized that Rayo’s game, except for the brilliant start and good pressure when the ball came out from Barça, is anything but good, and much less enough to take three points from the Camp Nou, and here is the key to why this defeat is so hard.
The entry of Memphis Depay allowed the team to improve, and it must be admitted that Gavi’s 103 minutes are spectacular, but the Sevillian footballer cannot do absolutely everything. He was a step and a half above all the other Barça players. In the discount he was the protagonist of a penalty that the referee decided not to whistle.
Barça gets into trouble, which could turn into even more serious circumstances if it fails to beat Betis at Villamarín.
