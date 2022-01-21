Barça lost again yesterday and is left out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16. Loss culés accumulate three games in a row without winning, after the draw in La Liga against Granada and the defeat in the semifinals of the Super Cup against Real Madrid. This has set off alarms in the Barça environment, where some begin to question Xavi and drop that he is not ready to lead the project.
But the culé fans must be aware of the team they have and recognize Xavi’s courage in accepting the project. Now is not the time to draw hasty conclusions, because the Catalan has come in the middle of the season, and the results of his work will not be seen until the end of the season, when conclusions will have to be drawn. Xavi needs the environment and the fans to trust him to lift this situation, because if there starts to be noise and distrust, the project could fall.
We know how the Catalan media have a huge influence on the decisions made at FC Barcelona. Let’s remember that the Catalan team is a club where the members ultimately decide, and the press can change the minds of many fans who are informed through it about the club’s situation.
If these media begin to question Xavi, the climate could be very negative and an undesirable atmosphere could be breathed for Barça, which needs time and patience to see a project based on the quarry mature.
#Xavi #confidence #environment #fans #raise #situation
Leave a Reply