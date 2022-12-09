FC Barcelona is the leader of LaLiga and with real options to compete for the Europa League title, and now it is focused at the squad level on what can be won this year. However, it is a fact that the sports area of Alemany and the management of Laporta and Cruyff are already thinking about the assembly of the squad for the following season, since January is about to arrive and the movements for free agents have to start from the first from January.
One of the priorities of the culé institution is the signing of a containment medium since and despite the efforts of Xavi Hernández, Sergio Busquets has almost totally defined to continue his career in the MLS in the summer of 2023 and today more than ever the The blaugrana are probing the media to take over the post of the club legend, with a Portugal team, Ruben Neves, as the best located, whose arrival depends exclusively on Xavi.
According to information from Sport, Barcelona has agreed on the arrival of Neves with Jorge Mendes for several weeks, the footballer is totally willing to stick to the economic conditions of the club in question, salary and the transfer with Wolverhampton would not be excessively expensive, that is to say, all the factors in the negotiation are practically closed and Laporta and Alemany only await the approval or refusal of Xavi Hernández to the movement, it will be the coach who has the last word on the arrival of Ruben as a substitute for Busquets.
