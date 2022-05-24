After an exhausting trip of more than 20 hours, the Barcelona expedition is now in Australia, where on Wednesday at 12 noon (Spanish time) they will play a friendly match to close the season definitively against the all-star team from the A-League.

In the acts prior to this match, Xavi appeared at a press conference together with Daniel Alves. The Blaugrana coach recalled with pleasure his return to Australia, a country of which he has very good memories, as it was at the Sydney Games where he managed to win the silver medal in football with the Spanish team that fell in the final against Cameroon on penalties.

“It is a great privilege to be in Australia, it is the first time in history that Barça is in this incredible country, I also have very good memories here, in 2000, at the Olympic Games”, explained Xavi.

The Barcelona coach highlighted in the previous press conference that he values ​​the game in terms of image. Xavi wants his team to go on vacation leaving a good taste in his mouth and stated that “Barça is universal, we have many fans around the world and we are here for them, we have to show our best face, the best level because we are playing for our fans and the most important thing is to make people happy. Every moment for Barcelona is a privilege, everyone must understand that we are a great club. Not only the result is important, but also the image”.

On the other hand, the side Daniel Alves brought his usual sense of humor when asked if he valued finishing his career in Australia. The Brazilian responded to journalists “why not? do you have any offer for me? between the laughter of the journalists.