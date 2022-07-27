“Your Messages” is the single with which Ecuadorian DJ Xavi Jordan, venture into the musical field, under the production of Distobal and recorded in Miami, Florida, United States. It all arose from a difficult moment in a past relationship, which led her to write the song, which has almost 100 thousand streams on Spotify.

For Xaviera Paulina Jordan Jarrinbetter known on the music scene as Xavi Jordaneach one of his lyrics are based on experiences he lived in his own flesh. From a young age, she has played different instruments, as well as taking choir classes and participating in school events, either as a singer or a dancer.

Thanks to the opportunity he had to work with producer Miguel Arguello, he was able to fulfill his dream: record his first single! “Dj’s like Black Coffee, Peggy Gou, Tom & Collins, as well as Alejandro Fernández, or Thalia inspire me a lot. That’s why I feel that my music is something different, a mixture of electro with urban”.

Xavi Jordan’s goal in music is to make his art known. Likewise, he shared that he has always liked electronic music and at the same time the urban genre, which, today, is a combination of both genres.

My dream is to be able to be in an electronic festival, not as a DJ, but as an electronic-urban singer, I feel that the sky is the limit, so I couldn’t tell you how far I plan to go.

Among the great dreams of Xavi Jordan, there is power travel soon to Mexico, since it is a country where he has many followers and several of his favorite artists are Mexican.

“I would like to sing in Mexico and do shows, nowadays the music, in the Mexican scene, is very varied, there are many new artists breaking it. I can say that I take inspiration from each one of them”.