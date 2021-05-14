The 23rd edition of the Xavi campus is already underway. This year with more news and venues than ever, thus confirming the expansion and success of the Dean of Catalonia campus. The epicenter of activities is maintained in the Collell, where more than three hundred children, between 6 and 14 years old, will be able to enjoy a complete football training for two weeks at the hands of specialized monitors, with the luxury visit of Xavi himself, who will give a master class to all the kids, with an individual dedication to the participants so that they never forget that day. Campus dates at the Collell will be divided into two shifts: from June 27 to July 3 and from July 4 to 10.

In this edition, ten more venues are also added to be able to reach all the territories of Catalonia. Last year, due to the coronavirus, this adventure of expanding the campus in several locations began, so as not to bring together so many people in a single location, and after the good response of this initiative, it has been decided to keep it, and increase it. Thus, apart from the campuses in Altafulla, Berga, Castellar, Cervelló, Figueres, Manresa, Mataró and Santa Agnès de Malanyes, L’Hospitalet and Sant Esteve de Sesrovires are added.

These campuses have the peculiarity that they are not overnight stays, like Collell’s, but that the format is a little different, with a schedule from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and only five days long, but with the same work methodology and the best specialists. In this case, it is extended to four weeks and with four shifts in total: from June 28 to July 2, from July 5 to 9, from July 12 to 16 and from July 19 to 23.

All campus activities are supervised by the security protocols established by Sanitat and the Generalitat de Catalunya, so that the practice of football and other experiences in total safety is guaranteed. In addition, Xavi’s campus was one of the few that opened its doors last summer, operating at full capacity and without having any incidence. Experience that helps them face the organization of the campus in this new edition.

For those who want to join the Xavi campus and participate in this great playful experience, they will find all the information on the web www.campusxavi.com.