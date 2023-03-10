FC Barcelona will move in the market in search of signings to prop up areas of the field where the club needs to improve. Despite the fact that the future does not look easy due to the restrictions that LaLiga has imposed on the Barça club for the market, Joan Laporta has confirmed that the team will specify reinforcements and even the president stated that there are three areas of the field where the club wants increase their potential and number of pieces: the right side, the center left and a center forward.
Indeed, these seem to be very strong reinforcements and in areas of the culés they can or need to improve. Xavi agrees, but it’s not everything he wants. Since last summer, the coach has communicated to the club’s board of directors that there is a need to strengthen the midfield, which could increase for the following year in the event that Sergio Busquets refuses to renew with the Spanish team.
The newspaper Sport reports that the Barcelona coaching staff had a talk with the club’s board to insist on the arrival of an important midfielder for the summer. The club promised Xavi to assess his request but there is no guarantee that they will comply with it, since finances are not easy and the war against Javier Tebas complicates everything even more. In the event that the Catalans want one more midfielder, they could bet on free agency where there are several interesting names, some already sounded out, such as Gundogan’s.
