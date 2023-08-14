Xavi Hernández, Barça’s coach, was very critical of Soto Grado’s refereeing as soon as the controversial match of the culé tie in Getafe finished. He assured that the referee had gotten out of hand, that he no longer liked how a meeting with the heads of the collegiate class was and that if this is the refereeing level of the League, the product does not sell well.

«If this game is the product of the League, it is an absolute shame. I understand that people do not watch football, “he said. And he added: «The hand called to Gavi before the penalty to Araujo is invented. They said in a meeting that they were going to whistle their hands very clearly and Gavi’s was not and they have whistled it. They said they were going to use VAR less and I don’t understand it, if Barça is here to help. I didn’t like that meeting.”

Xavi explained how he was sent off: «I told the referee that they were allowing a lot of fouls and we weren’t and that’s why he sent me off. We had a meeting with the referees and the first change is that they were going to understand the coaches more, the tension we experience on the field, but that is not what has happened, they have not understood me.

Xavi considers that «the referee got out of hand. They are allowing too much, if we sell the League product and we find this, it is not normal. “It’s an accumulation of things, they allow too much to the rivals and we do get whistled for fouls,” he added.

Of the party, little analysis. «The important thing is what has happened; We weren’t doing well in the first half, we tried anyway against a defensively rocky opponent. We take an insufficient point, because we have not taken advantage of the chances. In the second we have played great football. I don’t like what’s happening.”

He also regretted the added time, which exceeded 20 minutes between the two periods. «It is another shame and I have said it many times. You have to apply the effective time ». Frenkie de Jong showed himself in the same vein.