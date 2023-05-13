Barça is already facing the first ‘match ball’ of the season. After months of regularity and solidity in the League, as shown by their numbers in the championship, the Barça team will be champions if they defeat Espanyol at home, their eternal rival in Barcelona. Xavi is aware of the great opportunity that is presented to his team and it was clear in the atmosphere that his appearance before the game at the RCDE Stadium was not just another one.

“I am excited to win the League, regardless of whether it is against Espanyol, we will have won it against all our rivals, not only against them, even if it motivates culé,” said the culé coach when asked about the morbidity of singing the alirón in parakeet territory. “If Espanyol is at stake, so are we, at least the same,” he then added, referring to the special circumstance that the blue and white team is also gambling to remain in the First Division, which adds tension and drama to a Barcelona derby that can go down in history.

“We have some tension and a lot of desire. For me it would also be an important step in my career as a coach, it would be very important for the club, which is rebuilding itself, to end the year with the Spanish Super Cup and the League. It would be a great season, “explained the Catalan coach, referring to the atmosphere in the Barça locker room hours after having the possibility of singing the league alirón that would put an end to three dry seasons in the regularity tournament.

In a week that in Can Barça, in addition to the possibility of the alirón, has been marked by the announcement of the departure of Sergio Busquets at the end of the season, Xavi was full of praise for the midfielder, with whom he shared so many games over the grass. «For me he is the best midfielder my eyes have ever seen, the most intelligent player I have seen in my sports career. Hopefully players like Gavi or Pedri can even surpass us because I would say that we are starting a new stage”, he analyzed in terms of the importance of footballers like Busquets and the generational change that can be guessed in the Barça engine room.

“Well, honestly, I had thought about eight days but then I thought again and said ‘there are too many’ because we still have to win the League and in the end we reduced it to five. That’s how it was, “explained the Barça coach regarding the days off for his squad, taking advantage of the break last weekend for the Copa del Rey final, in defense of his work management and breaks in the face of criticism.