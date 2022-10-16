Xavi should stop looking for excuses when his team isn’t up to the task. The Catalan coach has made a mistake again and has not been able to admit it.
Sometimes he charges excessively against the game of his footballers when he is the one who has to provide them with the necessary tools to go out on the pitch with an idea that is not based exclusively on circulating the ball around the rival team’s area in the hope that some skillful player will turn on the light bulb.
Xavi, on DAZN: “We are in a negative dynamic. Nothing comes of it. We tried until the end, but that’s football. Luckily there are only three points. The misfortune was on Wednesday. We had our options. We had them there and we don’t take advantage of our moments”. And it is really true that Barça has not even been able to approach a Real Madrid at half gas.
“I can’t be happy with almost nothing. The sensations are very bad. The positive notes are those that came out in the second part. We had Madrid in their area, but then came the penalty. We have to improve the forcefulness and aggressiveness in defense. We talked about stopping kickbacks and at first they caught us at 1-0. We are a team under construction and we have to be more competitive.”
It’s impossible for Xavi to have seen the same game as the others if he ended up admitting the following at a press conference: “I don’t think Inter’s day influenced us. We’ve had Madrid in their area, we controlled the game at many times. But we forgive and when you forgive here… this happens. I’m left with the fact that the team had self-esteem until the end”.
Well, that, Barça leaves the Santiago Bernabéu empty after not being able to hurt the white team in any of the facets of the game. The match proposed by Xavi was excessively predictable, and Ancelotti hit the nail on the head with his approach.
#Xavi #Hernándezs #selfcriticism #shines #absence
