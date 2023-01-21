The news that Dani Alves has been sent to pretrial detention without bail for an alleged rape of a young woman on December 30 in a Barcelona nightclub has caught everyone by surprise.
The Brazilian player developed a good part of his career at FC Barcelona and there he met for several seasons with what is now the coach of the first team, Xavi Hernández. Precisely the coach was asked at a press conference about this matter and the situation that the one who was his dressing room partner is experiencing. And his statements have raised some controversy on social networks.
“It is difficult to comment on a situation like this, that’s the first thing. I am surprised, shocked and in shock, meeting Dani Alves. And then it is a matter of justice and she will dictate. I feel very bad for him. I am surprised”, Xavi Hernández told the media.
At the moment, Alves has already spent his first night in prison waiting for the trial to come out, but he has already suffered the first consequences since Pumas, the club in which he was a member, has terminated his contract.
According to various media such as the newspaper Brand either The Big Match of the Cope Chainthe Brazilian could be sentenced to between 4 and 12 years in prison, in case he is found guilty of the charge of which he is accused.
#Xavi #Hernándezs #reaction #Dani #Alves #case #raised #controversy
Leave a Reply