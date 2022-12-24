Xavi Hernández has an important ballot ahead for Barça’s return to league competition. The Catalan team will face off against Espanyol on December 31, in a derby that the two teams arrive in a very different situation. The Catalans, the undisputed leaders of the championship with just one defeat, will seek to leave at the top of the table in 2023. For their part, Espanyol was going through a bad run before the World Cup break, but they have a burning nail to cling to: FC Barcelona will not be able to count on Robert Lewandowski for the duel as a result of his red card, and subsequent disciplinary sanction, in the last meeting prior to the World Cup.
What are Xavi’s options to replace the Pole?
His season has been somewhat disappointing but the Catalan coach blindly trusts him. His work without the ball is spectacular, and his constant unchecking gives his team a multitude of facilities in different facets of the game. In 90min we bet on the ownership of Ferran Torres ahead of the other options.
Placing Ansu Fati in that position would also make a lot of sense. In the same way that it happens with Ferran Torres, the Spaniard is not at an optimal level, and it is that it is his World Cup that has certainly been disappointing. His lineup doesn’t seem crazy, but we bet more on the Valencian.
The natural replacement would be Memphis Depay, but all the rumors about his departure in January could cause him to not even return to a call with Barcelona. The Dutchman has few chances to start against Espanyol. Yet he is the team’s only center forward in Lewandowski’s absence.
