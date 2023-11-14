Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona is not going through a good moment in terms of the way it plays and what a coincidence that this drop in performance has occurred after vital players for the squad such as Frenkie De Jong or Pedri have been away from the team. playing fields due to injuries. Now, the two players are recovered and the culé coach will have to see how the pieces of a puzzle fit together.
Below we leave you with the options that Xavi Hernández handles in the center of the FC Barcelona field
One of the options that the coach from Terrasa is considering is for Frenkie De Jong to occupy the pivot position and give way to Ilkay Gundogan and Gavi – two regular players in this injury journey for the Dutchman and the Spaniard – like the interiors. It is an option to take into account for the culés
Another option similar to the previous one, although less likely, is that it will be Oriol Romeu who occupies the pivot position and Gundogan together with Pedri as interior players. Oriol Romeu’s performance has gone from strength to strength as the days have gone by and it does not seem that this is an option, at least in the short term, for Xavi.
Very similar to the first but instead of Gavi it would be using Fermín López. The youth player has put in great performances and perhaps deserves something more, but it is unlikely that this will be the option used. Although Fermín is a valuable asset to enter the rotation.
Once again the option of Oriol Romeu as a pivot returns but this option seems to be the one that Xavi is least convinced of. Gavi and Gundogan would be placed alongside Oriol Romeu
This is the most likely option of all and the one we will surely see on important dates. FC Barcelona will have this midfield in gala, with a Frenkie De Jong who until before his injury was the owner of the Blaugrana midfield, a Gundogan who has come to contribute with his experience and a Pedri who is a super class
