Dear Santa Claus:
It's me, Xavi Hernández and during my time as a player you surely received many letters from me, but now I am writing to you as coach of FC Barcelona. An FC Barcelona that I want to see again at the top and return the successes of the most recent past… but it is costing me more than necessary.
That's why I'm writing to you, because I need your help so that Barça does as well as possible in 2024. These are the little things I want, there aren't many, and I'm sure you can make them come true:
Last year it was very good for us to win the Spanish Super Cup, we managed to silence the noise around the team and it gave us the impetus to go for LaLiga. So I would like to start 2024 the same way.
It is clear that this season in Europe we have already done better than the last two editions: from falling two years in a row in the group stage to being first is a big step. However, Barcelona is a demanding club and being in the second round is the least we should do, but our objective is to give joy to the culés and I want to reach at least the semi-finals by having a great tournament. This way we will show that Barcelona always comes back.
I know that in a team all the players are important, but if there is someone we urgently need, it is Lewandowski. Robert is a killer in the area but this season he is having a harder time seeing the goal. If you can get him to score at least 20 goals in the remainder of the league, it would be a great gift for me, for him, for the team and for all Barcelona fans.
Gavi had the misfortune of being seriously injured with the Spanish team and will no longer play with us this season. I would like him to come back with more enthusiasm and 100% for the next course.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Xavi #Hernández39s #letter #Santa #Claus #Christmas
Leave a Reply