With a spectacular goal from his new Brazilian winger Raphinha, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 this Saturday in a vibrant friendly in Las Vegas (United States) in which several signings such as the Polish Robert Lewandowski made their debut.

Taking advantage of a flagrant error of Eder Militao, Raphinha he scored the winning goal in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the area directly into Courtois’s top corner. Lewandowski, Barcelona’s star signing, started from the start and tirelessly searched for the goal during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

With other reinforcements like Raphinha himself, Christensen and Kessié, in addition to the return of Ansu Fati After the injury, Barcelona gave a glimpse of the competitive team that they want to be again next season.

The DT, confirm, but…

“I think the result is short. We have been better than them, generated more chances. We are on the right track”, congratulated the coach Xavi.

“We have competed against the champion of the League and Champions (Champions League. Friendly, not much”, stressed Xavi before praising the desired Lewandowski.

But Xavi wants the best for the team, he wants to take it to the top places in the world, which is why, according to Spanish media, he asked the club to bring in Lionel Messi.

The Sport newspaper affirms that the DT would have asked Leo Messi to the leaders, because he believes that his return would be key to straightening the path.

there is a big problem

Messi has a contract with PSG until 2023, that would be the first big problem, but Xavi wants him.

“Messi has been everything, for Barça he has possibly been the best player in history, the most efficient. Only comparable with Johan Cruyff. We had to make a decision as a result of the (economic) legacy that we had received, the institution is above players and coaches”, explained Joan Laporta, president of the club, in the United States.



“But I think, I wish, that the Messi chapter has not yet ended at Barça. and I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this open chapter, which has not yet been closed, has a good moment in which it can be done as it should have been done and, in addition, has a much more splendid ending than it was,” he added. the leader

It is ensured that Xavi loves Messi, Well, the team has lost leadership in the locker room and the Argentine would be the ideal piece to cover that gap.

