Since his arrival on the culé bench, Xavi has made it very clear who his most trusted pieces are and which players he considers can give them greater projection both in the short and medium term, among them one of the most outstanding is the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo , who, if available and healthy, cannot be missing from Hernández’s starting eleven.
Every game the Uruguayan improves as a footballer and the Blaugrana coach is very clear about it, that is why Xavi has made it very clear that Ronald’s permanence and renewal by Barcelona is fundamental.
“His renewal is a priority. You are already seeing that he is a very important piece for me as a coach and for the team. He is an extraordinary defender. He has a winning and positive character. It is very important that they can reach an agreement quickly because he is a player very necessary, now and in the future. I am very happy with Ronald’s performance and how he is also off the pitch. His behavior and attitude are greatly appreciated. It all adds up and Ronald is a guy who adds a lot.”
– Xavi Hernandez
The club will start working on the renewal of Ronald in the next few days and they hope to have the same success as with Ansu Fati and Pedri.
