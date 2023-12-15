Argentine football is one of the most important cradles of talent in the world, and although many thought that, after the era of Diego Maradona and more recently that of Lionel Messi, it was going to be difficult to continue producing outstanding footballers, But reality shows that cracks continue to emerge.
The new gem is Claudio Echeverriborn on January 2, 2006 in Resistencia, Chaco, and who at just 17 years old has already made his debut in River Plate's Primera, while breaking through in the youth team of the Argentine team.
That is why FC Barcelona, along with other big clubs on the planet, has set its eyes on its football and in addition to the specific interest in it, the public words of Xavi Hernández, coach of the “Culé” first team, have now been added.
“He is a talent, beyond the goals he scored against Brazil, he is a differential footballer, but I am not in charge, the sports area is in charge,” stated the former central midfielder, who acknowledged that they are looking for him for this market.
The journalist Germán García Grova, specialized in the transfer market, confirmed that Barcelona has a very specific interest in the 17-year-old player and is willing to pay more money than his termination clause, which is set at €25 million.
One of the aspects that must be clarified is that the young man's contract with the “Millonaria” institution ends on December 31, 2024 and, if it is not renewed, Echeverri could leave free and without leaving a financial balance to the Núñez club. .
Let's remember that the “Diablito” comes from standing out in the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, where Argentina finished in fourth position. Echeverri was key, scoring five goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Brazil for the Quarterfinals that allowed him to make himself known in the eyes of the world. What will happen?
#Xavi #Hernández #spoke #Diablito #Echeverri #Barcelona
Leave a Reply