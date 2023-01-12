Xavi Hernández is once again portrayed for his words at a press conference about Arab culture. During the preview of the World Cup in Qatar, he was also questioned about his opinion about the Qatari nation, the place where he lived for several years in his last stage as a footballer and his first adventure as a coach.
Yesterday, in the preview of his semifinal duel of the Spanish Super Cup against Betis, the Catalan stated the following about Saudi Arabia: “Obviously, Saudi Arabia, as a country, has things to improve. Like us in Spain. We have 200 things to improve. We must look more at ourselves than at the rest“.
It is not a typical criticism, but it is not the first time that Xavi throws balls out when asked about the culture of these two countries that do not respect human rights.
The first big mistake is made by the Royal Spanish Football Federation when transferring said tournament to Arab lands. It is evident that the amount of money that will end up in the coffers of Spanish football is much higher than what the RFEF would obtain if the competition were played in national territory, but the simple fact of moving a tournament like the Spanish Super Cup to a country of another continent, which in this case also does not respect human rights, is already a more than questionable decision.
Regarding the Catalan coach, it should be noted that it is not the first time that he has defended the indefensible. During his stay in Qatar, he already expressed his willingness to defend the culture of that country, but once he returned to Barcelona he continued to throw balls out when asked about these countries of such dubious morality.
There are circumstances and situations that go far beyond football, and trying to find something positive in transferring the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia makes us one more piece of this domino of greed that has been created by the upper echelons of football in our country.
