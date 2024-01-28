Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez announced on Saturday that he will step down at the end of June (at the end of the season) from his position. Xavi expressed this decision in the aftermath of the 5-3 home defeat against Villarreal, which leaves the Blaugrana 10 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga. “I have given everything and I will continue to do so in these four months so that the fans feel proud,” said Xavi post-match in which he highlighted the “spectacular” group of players at the club, but also admitted the pressure of working at the club it was difficult to deal with.

Xavi's decision to leave the bench took everyone by surprise, a bit like what happened in Liverpool with Klopp. The situation was complex given the results, but Laporta's decision was to keep him for as long as possible. However, it was the coach who, giving a huge lesson to Barcelona, ​​wanted to step aside by setting a date for his departure, convinced that in this way the situation around the team will relax, so everyone will benefit.

Saturday's defeat came just three days after his team were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao and two weeks after losing the Spanish Super Cup final 4-1 to Real Madrid. “The feeling of being a Barça coach is unpleasant, sometimes it's cruel, you feel that they often attack you and disrespect you, that your work is not appreciated and it's a terrible problem for your mental health and mood,” Xavi said. “I'm a very positive guy, but the energy is dropping to the point where you say there's no point in continuing,” he added.