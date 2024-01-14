The coach of Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernandez, recognized after losing the Spain Supercup before him real Madrid (4-1), that his team came out “in the worst way” in the final against the white team, “and that is unacceptable.” “

“You can't start a final by conceding two goals in the first ten minutes,” he complained from the press room of the Al-Awwal Park +Xavi, who said he was “very angry and very disappointed.”

(Team president and players violently attack a referee with fists and kicks)

(Video: Arturo Vidal does not hide and launches a funny response about signing for America)

Very hurt

You have to be self-critical. We have not stopped races, we have not made tactical fouls, and they live off of that. And the high pressure hasn't been good either,” Xavi analyzed: “And after the third goal, a penalty, I think the team disconnected.”

That's why the coach of the Catalan team wanted to apologize to the culés after the game: “We haven't been up to par. And it's time to apologize to the fans, because this is not the image that Barça should show in a final and even less against Madrid”.

Vinicius gives Real Madrid the advantage. See also Xavi insists on the signing of Jules Koundé

However, Xavi assured that, despite the image his players gave today in Riyadh, He continues to “believe in the project” and feels strong and confident to continue leading the team.

He was saved

The Catalan media has given everything to the team and blames Xavi for the disaster after falling to his archrival.

However, the Barcelona leaders spoke out about the bad atmosphere and the coach's situation.

“The figure of Xavi Hernández has been 'touched' after the defeat against Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The team has given a very bad image, “the worst face” as the coach has admitted. However, since The club assures that there is concern but that the position of the Terrassa coach is not in danger. “Xavi is still there,” say club sources worthy of maximum credit,” wrote Mundo Deportivo.

And he added: “These same sources point out that the superiority of Real Madrid is admitted, in the sense that the white team “has gone over” Barça in this final. However, it is pointed out that now what we have to do is ” look at Salamanca”, in relation to the Copa del Rey match next Thursday against Unionistas de Salamanca”.

(Colombia national team would debut tremendous shirt in Copa América: new design leaked)