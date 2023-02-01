The registration with the first team card of a youth player has been the only novelty for Barcelona in the winter market. The news is that the footballer is a Spanish international, his name is Gavi and he will wear the number 6 shirt, the number of Xavi, the current Barça coach. It happens that the Andalusian midfielder has been discharged by order of ordinary justice, that the ruling is “cuatelar” and that it will be appealed by LaLiga.

It must not be ruled out, therefore, that the “signing” of Gavi will finally fall out of the Barça squad and will be released on June 30 in the same way that Lewandowski was able to play the derby against Espanyol by a provisional decision. to later be ratified the punishment of three games that prevented the Polish striker from playing against Atlético, Getafe and Girona. The Camp Nou lives pending the lawsuit between Barça and the League.

Xavi’s workforce is dwindling due to the salary limit, whose mass has skyrocketed to 650 million -the recommendation is that it be reduced to 400- and also due to the impossibility of mortgaging more assets than those that have already been delivered for a value of about 720 millions of euros. The economic forecasts are also terrible because Barça will lose more than 100 million next season due to the transfer to Montjuïc for the Camp Nou works.

The total losses of Barcelona for the 2023-2024 financial year were estimated at 200 million by the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas. The employer’s accounting criteria do not coincide with those of Barça, which resorted to ordinary justice to register Gavi and to denounce the League because it prevents it from expanding its salary mass by 15% and cannot compete on equal terms with the 38 clubs that voted in favor of the CVC investment fund.

This explains why Barcelona has not replaced any of the three players who have been dropped: Piqué, Memphis Depay (Atlético) and Bellerín, who was transferred yesterday for an unspecified amount -estimated at one million euros- to Sporting from Lisbon. Xavi has already lost Aubameyang, he cannot recover Abde -on loan to Osasuna-, and the options of incorporating a winger and a winger that was Carrasco or Guedes were ruled out.

Aubameyang was hired precisely in the winter market last year together with Alves, Adama and Ferran Torres. Only the Valencian forward continues in Xavi’s team. The coach, however, assumed the situation resignedly in the press conference last Tuesday: “Whatever comes, if it comes, that really strengthens the team; let’s not sign for signing quickly and running”, warned Xavi.

The sports management not only attended to the coach, but their priority right now is to also regularize Araujo’s records -unlike Gavi, the Uruguayan is not free in June- and Marcos Alonso -he renewed until 2024- as well as updating Balde’s contract . Ensuring the continuity of the players already on the payroll is more urgent than going to a winter market that has had opposite effects on Barcelona.

The Barcelona club still pays the consequences of the signing of Coutinho in January 2018 for 120 million plus 40 of variables, the most expensive in the history of Barça. The obsession with replacing Neymar, after PSG paid the 222 million of his clause, blinded Barça, who also signed Dembélé in August 2017 for 105 million plus 45 of variables and later Griezmann for 120.

Those operations symbolize the waste of Barça. The bad investment, financially expensive and sportingly unsuccessful -waiting for Dembélé’s result-, led the Barça club to ruin and a crisis that also affected the bench with the departures of Valverde, Quique Setién and Koeman. The winter market is not usually a good deal, but sometimes it helps to correct errors and deficits, as happened to Barça with Davids.

The incorporation of the Dutchman allowed Ronaldinho’s Barça to take off when Laporta had been elected president for the first time in 2003. After the victory, the club activated the so-called virtuous circle and was able to correct a disastrous economic situation at the Camp Nou. The challenge for the president in his return is much more difficult because the debt is bigger and the team smaller despite the reinforcement of the already known Gavi. It is not strange that Xavi affirmed that losing would mean a “tremendous catastrophe” for a team that needs to win however it is without any winter reinforcement to support a club that is suing in ordinary justice for feeling mistreated in the sports club managed by LaLiga.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.