With the departure of Dembélé, it is true that Xavi loses one of his most valuable assets in the field, but this movement has opened up market options for Barcelona after completing a sale of several million and lowering the wage bill that the salary represented. of the French, thus, the sports area together with the Hernández coaching staff analyze the movements that can be made within the market closure to reinforce various areas of the field.
The priority is clearly the signing of a right-back, a position in which they have suffered within FC Barcelona for years. In addition, today the team is looking for a winger who will directly take the place that Ousmane is leaving, and in the same way, Xavi does not forget the midfield, because despite the arrivals of Gundogan and Romeu, the coach He wants one more piece and has an Argentine national team in his sights
According to the newspaper Sport, Xavi insists to the Barcelona management to move within the market for the possible signing of Lo Celso. The coach likes the Tottenham player’s style of play too much, because he knows that he is a footballer who, being healthy, can contribute both in attack and defense, has very good technique and knows what it is to play in LaLiga. The club is analyzing two ways to sign the former Villarreal, and one of them could well involve Lenglet.
