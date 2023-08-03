📋 Another name on the Barça list: Gio Lo Celso

🌪️ The club wants a playmaker or interior player with an offensive vocation

💼 Bernardo Silva’s option is still present, but it is a much more pharaonic operation

✍️ @scapde_45https://t.co/XISYQW8hEx

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) August 3, 2023