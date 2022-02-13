Despite having started the game with a goal from Pedri in the first minute of the game, andl Espanyol, thanks to goals from Darder and De Tomás, came from behind the match. In that situation of disdain and trying to find solutions, Xavi took paper and pen and sent a written sheet that reached Busquets and Piqué with a solution to recover the handicap.

There were twenty minutes of play left and the Barcelona coach couldn’t hit the key. So through the note, he resorted to their greatest exponents on the field of play so that they would try to order the team and thus be able to turn it around to a match that had been totally uphill.

In the end, in the last minutes, Barça pressed and Xavi burned all the ships with a last change in which Pedri left and entered Luuk De Jong. The striker went back to dressing up as a hero for the Blaugrana team and ‘in extremis’ saved a point for Hernández’s team in the Catalan derby.