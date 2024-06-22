Xavi and ‘Charo’ were discovered kissing passionately at Junior’s party in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. After recovering from the initial embarrassment, ‘Jimmy’s’ mother excitedly introduced him as her partner, but he made her suffer the worst humiliation by denying her in front of everyone. She responded by slapping him tremendously and then ran away and locked herself in his room, where he began to have a crisis.

The most recent episode of ‘AFHS’ left viewers in shock with this shocking scene. Just seconds ago, this couple who had earned many fans had spent a passionate night and everything indicated that their relationship was progressing well.