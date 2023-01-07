Barça returns to the League this Sunday against Atlético de Madrid (9:00 p.m., DAZN) after AD Ceuta played in the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. “We have been lucky since I was here for the first time. The rival with a lower category has touched us, but we have to show that we want to win”, commented Xavi Hernández. “The other day they put us between the ropes,” he added in relation to the game against Intercity that went to extra time. “Football is a game of mistakes, you have to minimize them and get the most out of them,” he added. “And do you think a player is needed to hit the table in this type of match like Intercity?”, he was asked. “You have to show personality, you don’t have to raise your voice. There are people who do it out loud and others who speak with the ball. Everyone knows his role within the squad, ”he replied.

The Catalans will travel to Madrid to play at the Metropolitano, a stadium where they haven’t won since 2019. “Tomorrow is an important game and the field is difficult. It will be time to compete. It won’t be important, but it will be vital to move forward,” said the coach. Cholo’s team has a very good defensive game and Xavi admits it: “Defensively, Simeone does it perfectly and I expect them to be very prepared. In the defensive back they are almost perfect and it will be difficult for us to create chances”.

The Terrassa coach does not have his center forward Lewandowski, sanctioned with three games for the gesture to Gil Manzano in Pamplona, ​​and he will have to play with another nine. “Tomorrow we will go out with a nine and you will see. Ferran and Ansu are capable of playing in that position”, commented Xavi. Who Simeone does have is Griezmann, a player who returned to Atlético this season to lead the mattress offensive line. “He is an important player for Atlético de Madrid and he is a rival player to take into account”, commented the coach.

In the last two games, Barcelona has not sentenced the games. First it was against Espanyol, where the Blue and Whites tied at the end. So did Intercity, who tied them three times in a row and took the match to extra time. “It is a more mental issue. In the game we dominate and create chances and we have to finish off the matches at those moments. The last two games are our mistakes and we have to decide”, concluded Xavi.

