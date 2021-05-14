Atlético Baleares has already finished qualifying for the First RFEF, after the initial objective was, one more year, to promote to Second. Having ruled out that possibility and a match to finish the regular phase, Roger was dismissed with his assistant Xavi Calm taking over the team. whose results have reaffirmed him at the head of the Mallorcan team.

With Calm, Atlético Baleares ended the season in the second phase with five wins and one defeat and will face the First RFEF the next campaign with Calm as coach and curiously, with Roger as technical secretary recently announced.

Calm claims to feel “very happy to be part of the new project of a club with which I feel very identified, I feel comfortable and where from the first moment they valued me a lot “.

Calm assures that “They wanted me to continue and I wanted to continue and when both parties want to, you agree”. According to the Catalan coach “we have had a great relationship all year and Atlético Baleares is a very comfortable club to work with.”

Looking to the future, the blue and white coach assures that “there are always changes in the squad, the most important thing will be that the team continues to perform as in the final stretch of this season so that the fans identify with their team, that the players commit themselves and that they know where they are coming from, to a club with ambitious goals and aspirations, like the ones I have. “

On his relationship with the coach who brought him in, who he replaced and who is now in charge of the entity’s technical secretariat, Calm assures that “with Jordi Roger I have a very good relationship on a personal level, but he is also a great professional who knows football and the market and will help us a lot, he is identified with the club and we will make a good team “.

In this relationship, Calm affirms that “the roles will change but we all want the best for Atlético Baleares, we like to be here on the island “, adding that” both the coaching staff, Ingo Volckmann (the owner and president), Patrick Messow (the sports director), and Jordi Roger, the fans and the club workers must be United”.

In terms of sport, three players who arrived on loan and return to their home club have already been fired. In this sense the one who stands out the most is the Brazilian striker Vinicius Tanque who has penetrated the team and the fans and that returns to the discipline of Cartagena. On the other hand, Marcos Baselga returns to Zaragoza and Alfonso Martín to Alcorcón.