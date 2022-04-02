Barcelona (dpa)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez confirmed that despite the good period the team is currently offering, it can be called a “tense calm” period that requires the team to continue the tone of victories.

Xavi indicated that he really wants the team to continue its victories, when it faces a good team like Seville on Sunday.

Xavi made it clear in his team’s press conference today, before the Seville match tomorrow, that the Catalan club cannot bear the departure of players such as Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

He said: Here in Barcelona, ​​there are no quiet days, this is Barcelona, ​​there are criticisms and judgments on a daily basis, there is a tense calm, we play a lot of matches, tomorrow is another final, there is no longer any calm, I love this, I am fond of intense competition.

In the statements, which were reported by the news agency “Europe Press” today, Xavi said: Our project is to work very well, but we will lose one day, this will bear fruit, sooner or later, there will be criticism.

He added: The main goal is to qualify for the Champions League next season, we were in a very complicated situation when I took charge of the team last November, and we achieved exceptional results, and the message is clear: Do not let our players fall, and do not give in to rest, we have to continue, and if Barcelona succeeds in overcoming Seville, led by coach Julen Lopetegui, the former coach of Real Madrid, will advance Barcelona to second place in the La Liga table.

Xavi said: “Tomorrow’s match is another final for us, we have the possibility to reach second place.” We have to stress again that we are in a good period, the team showed at the Santiago Bernabeu that it can compete with any team when we are at our good level and solidity.