These are not easy days for Xavi Hernández: last Saturday, after a humiliating home defeat against Villarreal, he announced that he will not continue at Barcelona at the end of the season. And now, at a press conference, he harshly attacked Real Madrid TV for the videos they broadcast.
“It's week after week that they condition (the referees). A blind man sees it. And we're not stupid, I'm with 'Cholo' Simeone. Of course we see it, everyone sees it,” declared the coach.
“I don't like that Real Madrid TV puts pressure on the referees. The referees are conditioned. The Negreira case has not helped either, but we have to compete with that. I agree 100% with the president's words. It is a reality and we cannot deceive the Barcelona fan, that's how it is,” he added.
At the same time, Not here. Very good work has been done and I still have the hope of doing a very good job between now and the end of the season. I am very grateful for Imanol's words, he is also doing an extraordinary job.”
