The first passage of the season of FC Barcelona has many things to tell and a tremendous expansion, worth breaking down with luxury and details.
It was not going to be easy for Xavi’s men in their new start to the season. After the complicated situations that arose in the past thanks to the terrible management of the previous directive, Barça seemed to have been mortally wounded and with little chance of shaking off such a lethal blow, but with the arrival of a new management group chaired by the who was previously president of the club, Joan Laporta, the club received airs and breathed knowing that it was in the right hands.
That was how Xavi arrived on the bench, led by Joan Laporta and accompanied by his technical group. The Blaugrana team activated a series of economic strategies, popularly known as ‘economic levers’, in order to build the club as quickly as possible and put it to work to face all competitions. Unfortunately and still standing out with a series of very good signings, some targets were going to be ruled out quickly; the road to the Champions League.
Clearly one of Barcelona’s objectives was to climb to the top of the most important competition in Europe, the Champions League, but they came up against the harsh reality that they had to win and conquer what was probably the most complex group for the start of the Champions League. The objective of passing the first stage in Europe was not achieved and it would fall again in the Europa League.
Xavi’s Barça seemed to be shocked after the early elimination in Europe, but receiving the support of the board, the coach stood firm and managed, with a series of victories, to sign the best league start in many years with Barcelona. It is a complex feeling that translates into something very complex to synthesize but leaving aside the fact that Barça falls in the group stage again, retains the first position in the top Spanish competition and not everything is bad. Xavi’s start as Barça manager, so far, hasn’t been that bad.
What does Barça need to achieve the remaining objectives?
Xavi needs to convey to his players that there is still a long season to go and the best way is to intensify the mental and tactical aspect. In the next transfer period, shake up the market again to finish armoring the positions that need reinforcements, such as full-backs and also a new member for the midfielder.
Maintaining the winning rhythm, at least in national competitions, will be of the utmost importance for Xavi’s men.
#Xavi #approves #minimum #season
Leave a Reply