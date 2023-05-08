He FC Barcelona faces a significant economic challenge to comply with the financial “fair play” of The league. The club plans to reduce its expenses in €200 million to be able to strengthen in the next season. The Catalan entity is considering renegotiating some of the highest contracts to achieve this goal.
FC Barcelona is looking for ways to cut the costs of the different sections, the closure of Barca TV and the increase in income from the sale of players. In addition, the club also plans to sit down to talk with Marc ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong to renegotiate their contracts. Both footballers agreed to reduce their salary during the coronavirus pandemic and now the club wants to extend their contracts for more years. The goalkeeper and midfielder could sign for two or three more seasons, but with a lower starting salary.
FC Barcelona already tried to renegotiate the contracts of Busquets and Piqué last season, but it was unsuccessful. The first of them did not accept the offer because he was not sure of his future at the club. On the other hand, Piqué did not accept the offer at first either, but later decided to retire unexpectedly and give up the year and a half of his remaining contract.
Arguably, in summary, the Barça is considering all the options to fulfill with the “fair play” financial of LaLiga, and one of them implies to Ter Stegen and Of Jong, who are key players of the team. However, it is uncertain if an agreement will be reached.
The Blaugrana team will have to reconfigure the scale and salary margin with the intention of cleaning up the club’s coffers to enter new assets to strengthen the squad and continue competing at the highest level.
