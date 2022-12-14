Memphis Depay is not living the best moment of his career. The Dutch soccer player, who could not appear at a high level in the World Cup, will have to report in the following weeks with FC Barcelona, a club that despite the rumors still owns his letter and with which he will resume work in the following days once his time with the Dutch national team within Qatar 2022 has ended.
However, on his return to Barcelona, Memphis will have to go through the office before the pitch, since the future of the ‘lion’ remains unknown, he has as many opportunities to leave as to continue within the culé team . His continuity or departure from the club will depend on Xavi Hernández’s position, which is why the striker will have a meeting in the following days with the Barcelona coach where both will define his positions for the winter market.
Xavi’s position is clear, he wants the footballer to remain in the team for the 6 months of his contract ahead of him, as the Culé coach does not want to run the risk of seeing himself short in the squad due to the possibility of injuries or suspensions like Robert’s Lewandowski. While the player wants more prominence and has other offers on the table where they offer him to start as in Manchester United or in Roma. As for the club, there is a willingness to let Depay leave, but not with a letter of freedom, only if the clubs pay for his transfer.
