FC Barcelona continues on an important streak of unbeaten games. It could be said that it is one of the best moments of the culé team, since the season began. It is no secret to anyone that the arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the position of the Barça coach has been positive, even when there are people trying to say otherwise.
Xavi, despite the fact that his team could not advance in the Champions League, has shown that he has the capacity to lead an elite team like FC Barcelona. The team has entered a very different dynamic compared to the previous one, comparing everything with the management of ronald koemanFor example.
It is very difficult for a coach to infect his players with an idea and ensure that said protagonists can comply with and develop the plan as is happening right now. This is what happens with Xavi and it is that since his arrival, the game systems have changed and it is quite noticeable. The people, the fans and the analysts have been able to agree on this. The team is now playing something. Even though they have tried to reduce the actions of Xavi and his teamcomparing it with the results and numbers of Ronald Koeman, They have not been able to achieve it due to the evidence that favors the current coach. To continuation, the numbers in detail, of 48 parties fulfilled in LaLiga:
Xavi Hernandez
|
pts
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
goal for
|
goal against
|
115
|
36
|
7
|
5
|
94
|
30
ronald koeman
|
pts
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
goal for
|
goal against
|
94
|
28
|
10
|
10
|
100
|
49
It is worth mentioning that both managers had some players who made a difference at the time, for example Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi, in Ronald Koeman’s team and Xavi’s, the presence of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Koundé they have been very important. There is still a long way to go for Xavi, but the sensations are very good and there is optimism in the Blaugrana team, something that seemed to be very little before.
