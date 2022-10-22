We have to talk about Frenkie de Jong’s match against Villarreal as one of the best clashes of the Dutch player since he wore the Blaugrana shirt. Many criticized Xavi for not placing him in that demarcation ahead of Busquets, but it is true that in some other tests with the Dutchman in the pivot, the team had lost a lot in defensive ability.
He is a player who had always stood out for his pressure and his withdrawal, but not for his success when it came to stealing the ball, but what we saw last Sunday against the groguet team has left everyone totally disconcerted.
He has been one of the team’s best players for several games, and Xavi has stuck out his chest at a press conference and has rewarded the former Ajax player with compliments.
Except for surprise, the player will continue to accumulate minutes in that position, a demarcation that allows him to deploy all his weapons.
For De Jong to stand out in midfield, he has to be protected by a defense of three central defenders or by two defenders with very good cutting ability. It seems that it is essential that either Jules Koundé or Ronald Araújo be in the starting team for Frenkie to once again complete a game at such a high level.
If Xavi manages to give continuity to both Koundé and De Jong, Barça may have a solution to the vast majority of the problems that have arisen in recent weeks.
The curious thing is that at Ajax we already saw him succeed showing all the virtues he gave us on Sunday, but at Barça he had not been able to take ownership of everything that happened in the midfield in that way.
We will see if the Villarreal game is a turning point for both him and his coach. He gives the feeling that little by little they begin to understand each other wonderfully.
