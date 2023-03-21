At the Camp Nou, Barcelona achieved a very important victory in El Clásico against Real Madrid 2-1 with a goal from Franck Kessié in the last moments of the match. This allowed the Catalan team to take a 12-point lead over the Merengue team in the fight for the LaLiga title this season. In turn, Xavi, a historic player and current coach of the culé team, achieved an important mark by becoming the first coach of the blaugrana team to defeat Los Blancos three times in a calendar year.
Barcelona’s victories against Real Madrid in 2023 were all key and extremely important for the course of the season for each of the teams. The first victory in this calendar year came on January 15 with a resounding 3-1 victory in the Spanish Super Cup Final that was played in Saudi Arabia while the goals on that day were scored by Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri . This was Xavi’s first title as Blaugrana coach.
The second win came in the first leg of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey Semifinals with the particularity that this match was played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Against Eder Militão, he gave victory to Culé in a key duel while he is waiting for the return duel that will be played in Culé territory and will determine one of the two finalists of the Spanish tournament. This will be another opportunity to continue accumulating victories against Real Madrid, which will take place on April 5.
Xavi is one of the players who has won the most victories against Real Madrid with 17 (the most along with Andrés Iniesta) and now he began his coaching career against the White House with a very positive record that he will seek to continue extending in the future without question. doubts.
