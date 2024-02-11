Barcelona and Grenade They starred in one of the most exciting and cardiac duels of matchday 24 of The league. The Blaugranas, in a tumble match, achieved a three-way draw against the Nasrids. At the end of the match, Xavi Hernández spoke about the result and what it means for the end of the season.
The Blaugrana team reached 51 points and was ten behind Real Madrid, which is in the lead. It seems very unlikely that Barcelona will be able to close this great distance with the meringues.
The Catalan team's strategist was critical of his team's performance and accepted that in the last duels his team gave away goals and dangerous options in the background.
Xavi indicated that this Sunday Barcelona lost two points and missed a good opportunity to cut points with Real Madrid.
“It is difficult, today even more difficult, two points more difficult. Big difference, but not impossible. We are not going to throw in the towel. Against Villarreal we failed, today too. We have given away goals and situations. The team has had faith, courage, desire. .. but insufficient. A shame because it was a good opportunity to continue in the race but it is getting more difficult for us”
– Xavi Hernández in conference
Barcelona's next game will be on Saturday, February 17 against Celta de Vigo.
