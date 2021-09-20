The Esponsorama Avintia team celebrated its first podium of the season on Sunday and the second since sealing its alliance with Ducati last season, when Johann Zarco finished third in the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Enea Bastianini completed his best race in his rookie year in MotoGP, setting a crazy pace and taking third place on an unexpected podium.

“Well, less unexpected than people might think. Maybe we weren’t expecting a podium, but we did expect the pace it held throughout the race,” explained team sporting director and former driver Ruben Xaus to DAZN on Sunday. .

“Enea had an average pace of 1’32”, without making too much effort. The problem is that we lack experience. He is young, he is a rookie, he arrives at the Grand Prix on Friday and the first exit is difficult. It has to adapt and we waste a lot of time. On Saturday he started following other riders who didn’t have his pace, much slower than him, but that’s a habit of the previous races, “he explained.

“And that’s what we focused on, we told him to follow people like Martin, Bagnaia, Quartararo, because he had their pace. In FP4 he was among the best, in Q1 he did a great lap and in Q2 he went on the green: this deprived us of starting from the second row (he was 12th on the grid). But the pace he had on Sunday morning was hellish. We knew that if nothing strange happened, a top 5 was more than doable, “he said. Xaus, summing up his pupil’s weekend.

Bastianini, who made his MotoGP debut this year as a Moto2 world champion, has grown over the course of the year. At Motorland he had his first spark, entering directly into Q2, and at Misano he confirmed his growth with a sidereal podium.

“I hope it happens more often. Now we have to ask the ‘kings’, Ducati, to give us something more, because we deserve it. It’s goodbye to the team and I think we’ve earned it,” he said, calling for improvements to the team. Enea’s bike, which is the oldest of the Italian brand on the grid.

While the factory riders and Pramac have a Desmosedici 2021, in the Avintia team Luca Marini enjoys a 2020 version bike, the one used by Johann Zarco last year, while Bastianini rides a 2019 model, the one he inherited from Tito Rabat. Now Xaus is hoping for an update.

“What Ducati has different from other brands is the Italian mentality, Latin, which allows them to react much faster than the Japanese. In Ducati it is action-reaction, which is what we try to do in the team and it has allowed us to raise the level “.

A level that made it possible to match the team’s best ever result, a third place obtained by Zarco last year.

“This podium tastes much better than last year. Keep in mind that Zarco didn’t want to come and race with us, then he had a much better bike than Bastianini’s now. That race we got pole and it was very good. but so many strange things had happened “.

“Not this time, we built this podium: ninth on the first lap, overtaking Marc Márquez, Aleix Espargaró, Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Jack Miller, in other words a great race. Zarco had already made some podiums before. Now we are speaking of a rookie, and it is our last year as a MotoGP team, with the lowest budget in the whole category, and we have made a podium “, concluded Xaus.