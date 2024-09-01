Let’s go back to the good old Dragon Ball with another C18 cosplay on the part of xandrastaxwith a really accurate interpretation of the character created by Akira Toriyama, who appears truly perfect and lethal in this video.

Polish cosplayer manages to recreate the glacial cyborg of Dragon Ball to perfection, also thanks to the rather cold look that distinguishes her, in addition to the excellent reproduction of the typical clothing of the fighter in question.

Even though she is not exactly a primary character in the large cast of Dragon Ball, C-18 continues to be particularly popular among cosplayers from all over the world and the reason is quite obvious: she is, in fact, one of the most popular female characters. sensual and intriguing created by Toriyama, who usually doesn’t indulge much in such elements.