Let’s go back to the good old Dragon Ball with another C18 cosplay on the part of xandrastaxwith a really accurate interpretation of the character created by Akira Toriyama, who appears truly perfect and lethal in this video.
Polish cosplayer manages to recreate the glacial cyborg of Dragon Ball to perfection, also thanks to the rather cold look that distinguishes her, in addition to the excellent reproduction of the typical clothing of the fighter in question.
Even though she is not exactly a primary character in the large cast of Dragon Ball, C-18 continues to be particularly popular among cosplayers from all over the world and the reason is quite obvious: she is, in fact, one of the most popular female characters. sensual and intriguing created by Toriyama, who usually doesn’t indulge much in such elements.
Xandrastax’s C18
To give oneinterpretation the fandom and obviously the cosplayers also thought it was particularly sexy, as the beautiful xandrastax can testify in this case too.
Here too, the girl is portrayed in her most classic clothes, with a denim skirt and jacket, boots and the characteristic long-sleeved striped T-shirt, a sort of 80s-90s classic that has become iconic for fans of the series, in addition to the typical platinum blonde bob hairstyle.
You can see other interpretations of the same character in the C18 cosplay by acky.foxy, in the C18 in swimsuit cosplay by elia.fery, in the C18 cosplay by enakorin and in the seracoss cosplay.
#xandrastaxs #Android #C18 #Cosplay #Dragon #Ball #Perfect #Deadly #Video
Leave a Reply