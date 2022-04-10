Xandra Velzeboer finished third at the World Championship short track in Montreal. The 20-year-old Dutchman took bronze in the 1000 meters on Sunday and finished fifth in the super final. Yesterday she had caused a big surprise by winning the 500 meters.

The world title became a prey for Minjeong Choi. The South Korean is the successor to Suzanne Schulting, who had to drop out at the last minute due to a positive corona test. Canadian home rider Kim Boutin finished second.

Also on the relay there was bronze for Velzeboer. Together with Rianne de Vries, Selma Poutsma and Yara van Kerkhof, she lost to South Korea and Canada. The Netherlands were defending champions, but the lack of Schulting made itself felt.

Silver men on relay

The Dutch men did not extend their world title either, although they did get their money's worth after the failed Olympic mission. Where the final was missed in Beijing, there was now a silver medal for Sjinkie Knegt, Itzhak de Laat, Sven Roes and Friso Emons.

The gold in the final part of the World Cup went to South Korea. Canada finished third just behind the Netherlands.

Hungarian short tracker Shaoang Liu extended his world title in the individual tournament. He finished the super final over 3000 meters calmly. Canadian Pascal Dion won that race and finished second in the standings.

Knegt finished third in the superfinal and sixth in the all-round tournament. Itzhak de Laat was missing in the super final. He finished ninth in the standings.

Sjinkie Knegt sprints over the Belgian Stijn Desmet. © AP

