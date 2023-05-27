He bought expensive cars, such as a blue Audi R8 with a starting price of a quarter of a million, a watch worth more than twenty grand or he took a private jet. Was it out of jealousy, because his colleagues earned too much in his eyes? Or was he in trouble with himself? The 44-year-old former chartered accountant Xander W. heard a four-year prison sentence against him on Friday for fraud of more than 6.1 million euros.

