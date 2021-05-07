The 470 European Championship is history. And he has done it with a bittersweet Medal Race for the Spanish sailing team. While the male couple formed by Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez have won the silver medal, the female, Mas-Cantero, has lived a final day to forget. An out of line at the start of the Medal Race has condemned them and left them off the podium. Finally they have finished the European in fourth position, seven points behind the third, the Swiss Fahrni and Siegenthaler.

France has been the great winner of the 470 European Championship held in Vilamoura and it is that the gold medals have been hung in both the male and female categories. Xammar and Rodríguez have tried to snatch first place from Peponnet and Mion until the end, but they have remained seven points. Yes indeed, a tenth place in the Medal Race was enough to secure the silver medal because the Swedes, who started the day third and with the same points as the Spaniards, appeared at the finish line from behind (14th). With this silver medal, Xammar and Rodríguez continue to accumulate good feelings for the Tokyo Olympic Games and that is improve the bronze they sealed in the 2017 European Championship. Also, thanks to them, Spain already has 16 medals in the 470 European Championships. Of course, gold continues to resist because the last time it was achieved was in 2011 thanks to Tara Pacheco and Berta Betanzos.

And from the joy to the blow. In the female category, Mas and Cantero started the Medal Race with options to win the gold, but they had a fateful last day in Vilamoura. Despite showing a high level throughout the European (they signed two second places and four third), an out of line in this last day has made them add 22 points and therefore, staying on the podium has been impossible. Not only have they seen how any option to be gold has vanished (it has remained in the hands of the French Lecointre and Retornaz), but, in the general classification, have been behind the British Mills and McIntyre, second, and the Swiss, third. “The team learns from mistakes. He needs and is going to restructure himself to come out of here stronger and with confidence to continue working for the Games ”, commented coach Gustavo Martínez Doreste.