Acquire he announced XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2, a twin-stick shooter coming this fall. This is the first self-published game from the software house worldwide, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Within the title there will be localization in several languages ​​​​including English, but will not be available in Italian.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Acquire Street Gematsu