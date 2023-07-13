Last July 6 Elon Musk, during his speech via video link at the opening ceremony of a conference on artificial intelligence in Shanghai, declared in the world vision that “Tesla will make fully autonomous vehicles by the end of the year”. “I think – said Musk – that we are very close to achieving full autonomous driving without human supervision and we will reach this goal by the end of the year”.

Now, with the arrival of his new company, xAI, which will be dedicated to artificial intelligence, everything is clear. Musk reveals the cards and explains how he will reach the coveted goal. Sure, obviously xAI intends to compete with AI leaders like OpenAi, Microsoft and Google in the race to come up with a computer that could do more tasks than humans but, even though the new company is separate from Twitter and Musk’s other companies, SpaceX and Tesla, would work closely with them.

And it is precisely on Tesla, which has been working on the construction of fully self-driving cars for years, that the interest in AI developments is focused because the car manufacturer already has a solid team that deals with artificial intelligence and an enormous amount of computers that allow you to process complex “large language models” that provide chatbots such as OpenAi’s ChatGpt and the ability to converse, write codes and pass professional exams.

However, it is not clear, notes the ‘Washington Post’, how xAI and Tesla will collaborate, since Tesla is a company with a large investor base. Not to mention that Musk has expressed doubts about artificial intelligence for years and was an early proponent of the belief that humans should be wary of developing more intelligent computers, fearing that one day super intelligent AI could spiral out of human control. . Not to mention that he himself was a founding member of ChatGpt creator OpenAi, but left the company’s board in 2018 and has recently criticized its transformation from a non-profit to a for-profit company. Now everything changes though: xAI and Tesla could upset the automotive world.