The Association of Actors and Actresses of Galicia has confirmed this Thursday the death of actor Xabier Deive, born in Narón (A Coruña), at the age of 54 after a long career as a film, theatre and television actor. His filmography includes titles such as Jalisco, The lesser of two evils, Fatum either As Nevesthe filmmaker Sonia Méndez and released this year. As for series, she has appeared in several productions related to Galicia, such as The Asunta case (Netflix), A private matter (Prime Video) and Living without permission (Telecinco).

The acting entity has valued that his face was “very familiar to the Galician public as he was part of casts” of productions such as the TVG series Rias Baixas, The laws of Celavella, Wolf killer and Serramoura. He also participated in “episodic roles” in national network series, such as Red Eagle and EThe Ministry of Timeand joined audiovisual productions such as Freedomby Enrique Urbizu, in 2021.

In the scenic field, Deive took part in productions such as The carts of the roadfrom the Ollomoltranvía company; Oedipusfrom Nove Dou; or Stigmafrom the Centro Dramático Galego. The group has expressed its “sadness at the death” and has conveyed “to his loved ones” its “affection and support at this time”, as well as praising the “human quality” of a “colleague who was loved and respected by both the public and the profession”.

In this way, he has observed that his “work in theatre and in audiovisuals, in which he left incontestable examples of his talent, bears witness to a way of understanding, exercising and living our profession” that has become “an example for everyone”. He has also thanked him for his work in the association itself, which he chaired from 2019 to 2021, and has said that his “selfless work showed his commitment to the profession”.

His agent, Alejandro Albaiceta, also announced the news via social media, where he said that the singer “left like the rock and roll star he was, discreetly.” “Very few of us knew he was a rock star; that was his style, not making more noise than strictly necessary, letting his work and his characters speak for him,” the agent wrote. Albaiceta described Deive’s death as “unfair, unexpected and very painful” “because of the immense void it leaves behind” and maintained that he has “the consolation of knowing that he lived intensely and genuinely and of having been one of the privileged ones who enjoyed it; he was direct and laconic about important things.”

