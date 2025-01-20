Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen visits the Metropolitano this Tuesday to face Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League and, taking advantage of the preview of the duel, the Spanish coach already present in Spain has been asked about the rumors that They bring him closer to the Real Madrid bench, a team with which he has assured that the “affectionate relationship” endures.

“I take it very calmly, because I am focused on what I do. I have quite a few things to worry about and that is not on my head right now. I have to work with Leverkusen on all the fronts we have and I am very happy,” he responded to Movistar+ in the first instance, before being asked about the possibility of a long-term signing.

“Considering long-term things in football… is thinking about things that worry mebut I have to take care of what I have in the short term: Atleti, Leipzig… enough,” he concluded, hinting that something has reached his ears recently.

“Time passes, but the love lasts and that relationship is unforgettable. It is appreciated, the bond is very strong, it was a very nice period as a player. They were intense years, it was difficult for us to get what we wantedbut when we achieve it we achieve something that will last,” he said after those statements in the mixed zone, in the subsequent press conference.

Alonso is, without a doubt, the great replacement for Ancelotti that Real Madrid awaits. Champion of the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Super Cup – as well as a Europa League finalist – the Basque seems more than prepared to take on a great challenge like that of the white club’s bench.