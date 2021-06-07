Xabi Alonso is already in ‘Second Division mode’. The tolosarra coach He will lead Real Sociedad B in the silver category, in what will be a great leap, not only for his young players, but for himself as a coach. “Reaching Second with the Sanse is not a jump, it is a triple jump for us. It is the definitive leap, ”he says in an interview with the official media of the San Sebastian club. “The team is going to be in a very demanding competition and the players are going to be closer to the first team, which I hope they end up reaching,” he adds convinced.

“The satisfaction of a job well done, of seeing the players who have taken that step is very satisfying, but we don’t stopWe have to prepare what comes to us with the ambition to continue growing and we have a great challenge ahead of us ”, explains the Tolosarra, already thinking more about what is coming than what has been achieved. But It is clear that what has been achieved “will help the Sanse players for the future”. “The experiences that we have had in the playoff have been different from what we have been able to live during the season and that makes you grow soccer, vitally, emotionally so that they know what a game of that transcendence is.”

And all that will help them to be better prepared for the jump to Second. “It is the definitive step towards professionalism, but we were already very close to preparing the matches, as for what we ask of them or what they demand themselves. Because things don’t happen by chance ”. In that sense, he values ​​the work that is done in Zubieta. “We have been fortunate to be the ones who have achieved promotion but before, many generations have passed that have been adding to what is the Zubieta project, the Real project that we have to continue taking care of”. And now they don’t want to stop. “We want them to continue, we don’t want this to stop for many of them. You have to enjoy yourself, live in the moment, but look forward. Trying to make decisions, organize things, plan, design to get back there, not stalling, but wanting more. It is the best way to grow, ”says Xabi Alonso.