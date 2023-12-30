The end of the year brought great news for the Madrid fans, because as we had already anticipated in 90min, Real Madrid offered Carlo Ancelotti a renewal for two more years and this Friday the club made it official. The Italian has accepted without much thought, leaving aside the option of taking up the Brazilian National Team this summer prior to the Copa América, a Rio team that is experiencing one of the worst sporting moments in its successful history.
This move has caused Xabi Alonso, who seemed to be the number 1 candidate to take over the Real Madrid bench if the Italian left, to have other options for the future. As reported by OK Diario and reported by several media outlets, when the door to the Bernabéu closes, the Spanish coach opens that of another giant, Bayern Munich.
Thus, with Carlo's continuity signed, Florentino at the same time pauses the search for the team's new coach for the following year, leaving all the names that were on the list of options for some not-so-distant future.
The international press confirms that whatever happens, Tuchel will leave the Bundesliga champion team at the end of the season and the new Bayern management has opted for Xabi Alonso to be his replacement. Those from Munich would bet on Xabi for two factors, the excellent work he is doing with Leverkusen and his knowledge of the club, remembering that he was a player for the team not long ago. The coach and his entourage would have already said yes to the Bavarian club, although the announcement would not be made until the end of the season.
