Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of seven managers in their search for a successor to manager Jurgen Klopp, although they are only just beginning the formal recruitment process, they understand. 90min .
Klopp announced at the end of January that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the 23/23 season, to the surprise of the football world.
Liverpool also has a sporting director vacancy to fill and, according to the information that the English version of 90min, the club would prefer to find a candidate here before focusing all its attention on the coaching situation with that hire on board. However, the club have had two months to do due diligence on Klopp's replacement after he informed them of his decision privately in November.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is the favorite for the coaching position, although he is not guaranteed to get the job due to the ongoing search for a sporting director.
Alonso would be interested in returning to Liverpool as a manager, but is currently focused on trying to give Leverkusen their first Bundesliga title – they moved five points clear of the table with a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Saturday. .
Liverpool are not the only former club of Alonso that admires his work. Real Madrid are aware that Carlo Ancelotti will not be here forever despite recently signing a new contract, while Thomas Tuchel's future at Bayern Munich has been thrown into doubt.
Alonso could also continue growing in Leverkusen, although 90min understands that he is realistic that his success so far is partly due to the quality of the players at his disposal, and the club is expected to sell at least two of its stars in the summer transfer window. Therefore, joining Liverpool this year rather than waiting another season for an offer from Madrid or Bayern could suit the Spaniard.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann are also serious contenders, as is Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, who was a childhood Liverpool fan. However, the Spurs are completely calm about the Greek-Australian's situation and believe that he will stay; Postecoglou might even decline an interview if he approached her.
Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim is admired by those at the top at Anfield but is believed to be part of a wider search and not a leading contender at this stage due to his lack of experience in a top-five league. Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Benfica's Roger Schmidt have been discussed internally at Liverpool.
Club legend Steven Gerrard appeared to be stepping up as a potential successor to Klopp early in his managerial career after ending Rangers' nine-year wait for a Scottish title in 2021 and making a decent start in life. at Aston Villa after his move to the West. Midlands, but his stock has fallen and he is now at Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. As such, he is not a candidate to replace Klopp, but Liverpool would be willing to offer him an interview out of respect if he asked for one.
