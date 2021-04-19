Xabi Alonso you already have your first success of some relevance to his coaching career. In just two years immersed in the semi-professional football benches, the Toulouse coach has achieved take the Real Sociedad affiliate to play again the Second division promotion playoff, a goal that few technicians have achieved before. Has succeeded after win back on this last day, with another comeback, against the Tudelano. Those of Xabi Alonso have achieved win all four games who have played in this second stage of the competition, and with their participation in the First RFEF of the next season already assured, they have achieved access the playoff from promotion to Second. This means that Xabi Alonso is only two parties away from power take Second to Sanse, something that in recent history no one has achieved.

The previous coaches who were able to take the subsidiary to the ascent phase to second are Gonzalo arconada and Imanol Sheriff (Although in the playoff he ended up directing Sanse his second, Aitor Zulaika, because the Oriotarra had already taken the reins of the first team due to the dismissal of Eusebio). Both technicians have reached train in the first team, and they are Cup champions (Arconada with the female, Alguacil with the male). No one doubts that Xabi Alonso will go that waysooner or later. At the moment, triumph with the Real affiliate. Last season he was on the verge of qualifying for the playoff, and only the pandemic could prevent him from entering. But this year, despite the many problems that he has had to overcome, has not failed. It first certified the presence of the Sanse in the new First RFEF of the next season; and now he has managed to get him into the playoff to be promoted to Second, something that this year will be done in a final four to single party in a joint headquarters.

Xabi Alonso has achieved create a style in the Sanse with his players and has managed to be competitive, preparing them for the first team, but before competing as warriors in Second B. And has more merit still achieve it if one takes into account that Imanol, because of the pandemic, he has had to throw many times hand of his players, either for training or for calls. But that did not weaken him, thus generating more respect for the work of the Tolosarra. And it has also achieved get the best version of all his players, especially Robert navarro. And as if this were not enough, he has managed to naturally put two players into the group who are already adding him. The right side Alex Sola, up to now seriously injured. And another is the striker Karrikaburu, who scored again in his fourth game in the subsidiary, and without having been a starter yet. Xabi Alonso manages your resources, something that helps him grow as a coach, and meanwhile he meets very ambitious goals. Luckily it has already renewed, because they were going to raffle it.