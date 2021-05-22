The time has come to make history. Real Sociedad B or Algeciras, one of the two, will be a LaLiga Smartbank team once the game is over in Almendralejo. The Andalusians arrive after beating San Sebastián de los Reyes 1-3, while the Gipuzkoans eliminated Andorra 2-1. The dream of returning to professional football after having a great season will make Franjirrojos and Txuri Urdin give it their all on the field. On the bench, another duel, Salva Ballesta and Xabi Alonso meet again. Fate is sometimes capricious and Algeciras, after eliminating the Sanse, will now face the other Sanse, as the subsidiary of the Royal Society is known. Salva Ballesta’s men face the possibility of returning to professional football 17 years after leaving the Second Division in the 2003-04 season.

For their part, those of Xabi Alonso want to reach a category to which they bitterly said goodbye in the 1961-62 campaign, when they finished the season as fifth classified. The paradox was that the Txuri Urdin subsidiary, despite doing their homework well, was dropped as a result of the relegation of the first team to Second. Not being able to share the category of both teams, the subsidiary had to say goodbye to the Second Division, a category to which they never returned. From there, Real B has always been between the Third Division and Second B, reaching the playoffs three times. The last, in 2018, when Fuenlabrada put an end to their illusions. Remarkable that of the 1990-91 season in a group with Recreativo de Huelva, Manlleu and Castilla. The coach was Periko Alonso, Xabi Alonso’s father. In that team was Imanol Alguacil. The Madrid subsidiary was promoted.

Xabi Alonso will not be able to count on Pacheco, who goes with the first team. Neither with Olasagasti due to injury. Salva will instead have all his men available.

The duel on the bench brings Salva Ballesta and Xabi Alonso back together, both coaches coincided in the Spanish National Team, sharing ownership in a match against the Denmark National Team in 2004. In addition, Salva and Xabi also faced each other in 2000 in an Atlético de Madrid-Eibar when the Zaragoza team played in the mattress set and that of Tolosa in Eibar. The match ended 1-1 and the scorer for Atleti was Ballesta. It was in the Second Division, the category that both intend to attack.

The fans of Algeciras, delivered

The algeciristas do not want to miss the opportunity to accompany their team in the playoff final and in a matter of one morning they sold out the 1,500 tickets that the RFEF sent to both clubs to proceed with their sale. Later, they also swept the tickets that were put up for sale on the internet. The Algeciras City Council has also collaborated with the fans coming to Extremadura to cheer on their own by offering two free buses. The objective, to dye Almendralejo red and white. In total, more than 2,000 rojiblancos supporting their team. One of the most important post-pandemic displacements.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad B: 1. Ayesa; 15. Blasco, 5. Arambarri, 24. Urko González Zárate, 16. Ezkurdia; 2. Petxrroman, 27. Beñat Turrientes; 7. Alkain, 10.Robert Navarro, 11. Lobete and 36. Karrikaburu. Coach: Xabi Alonso.

Algeciras: 1. Vallejo; 2. Alcázar, 5. Figueras, 18. Robin, 3. Dani Espejo; 10. Almenara, 21. Llinares, 8. Iván Turrillo, 19. Armando; 7. Raúl and 20. Álvaro Romero. Coach: Salva Ballesta

Referee: Mateo Busquets Ferrer (Balearic Islands)

Incidents: Francisco de la Hera Stadium in Almendralejo (Badajoz). 8:00 p.m. (Footters).